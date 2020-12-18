BEL AIR — Carol Lee Knight, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on December 15, 2020. She was 78. Ms. Knight was born in Pittsburgh, PA, to Robert Leroy Knight and Ruth Eleanor Custer Knight. She was mother of Thomas Andrew Stone (Kristy) of Port Deposit, MD, Emma Lavera Dill (Larry) of Abingdon, MD, Karilyn Ruth LeBrun (Brett) of Bel Air, MD, Robert Jared Stone (Sonya) of Earleville, MD, Jill Nicole Jones (Steven) of Gilbert, AZ, and Christopher Shaun Stone (Sean) of Brooklyn, NY. She was the grandmother of Justin, Tristan, Nykole, Sara, Tyler, Andy, Luke, Carley, Emma, Travis, Alex, Amelia, Amelia Jordan “A.J”, Allison, and Ava Jillian, and great-grandmother of Presleigh, Jack “Boo”, Franklynn, Arabella, and Sophia. Ms. Knight was the sister of Ruth Ellen Link and Judith Ann Reed. She is also survived by her ex-husband and good friend Lynn Hoyt Stone, of Carlisle, PA. Ms. Knight was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the Psi Beta National Honor Society. Ms. Knight was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and making clothes for American Girl Dolls. She enjoyed playing video games on her phone, completing crossword puzzles and word-searches. Ms. Knight was a huge Sci-Fi buff, especially Star Wars and Star Trek. She loved the beach, her favorite being Ocean City, MD, especially during the O.C. Air Show. Her focus in life was taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren. For many years she was active in her community by teaching Sunday school, driving a school bus and was a Girl Scout leader. The family will hold a memorial service at the beach in June. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037, or Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship, Harford Community Foundation, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air, MD 21015. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
