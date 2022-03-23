BEAR, DE — Carol Lynn Tiley, age 72, has passed to her heavenly home after a courageous 17-year battle with breast cancer. Carol was joyfully welcomed into heaven by her parents, Robert and Emma Windle, her youngest daughter, Rachel Marie Tiley, and many other family and friends.
Carol's testimony began with her accepting Jesus as her Savior on February 26, 1957, and throughout her life, she pursued a relationship with her Savior, sharing her faith and love for Him with others, every day she was on this earth.
She was born on December 6, 1949, the second-born in her family of three sisters and a brother. Her childhood and early teenage years were spent in Chichester, PA and in 1967, her senior year of high school, her family moved to Earleville, MD where she met the love of her life, Richard Tiley. Carol and Rich were married on April 20, 1968, and were together until her passing.
Above everything, Carol loved her Savior and couldn't wait to see Him. She wanted others to know of the true love they could experience from a relationship with their Heavenly Father and lived her life by that truth through her pain, heartache, and happiness. She was a loving, caring, sweet woman that was the picture of Jesus on this earth to her family, her friends, and everyone she met.
Carol loved to paint, write poetry, and take care of her family. She was a prayer warrior and prayed faithfully for all she knew. She was a loving wife, amazing mother, and the world's greatest grandmother. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Carol is survived by her husband, Richard, two children, Richard Tiley (Roxanne) and Carrie Rodevick (Dale); four grandchildren, Joshua, Ethan Tiley, Kyle Gwin, and Rachel Daly (Timothy), three sisters, Arlene Fordham (Bob), Andrea Cairo, and Alison Windle, and one brother, Robert Windle (Vickie). Carol also has many nieces and nephews and extended family.
A Committal service will take place in the chapel at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 11 am on March 30, 2022, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.