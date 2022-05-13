ELKTON — Carmen John Palumbo, 87 years old, died peacefully on May 3, 2022. Carmen was a long-time resident of Cecil County, Maryland.
Carmen (also known as John) was born on December 23, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Giovanni Paola Palumbo (John Paul) Palumbo and Antoinette (Nee) Capaldi Palumbo. Carmen was one of nine siblings. He attended Temple University and was part of Temple's ROTC program.
Carmen was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, colleague, entrepreneur, and visionary. Carmen was very proud of his business, Palumbo's Car Care Center, which he and his brothers built in 1975 and he operated for over 45 years with his son Stephen by his side. His business was like a second home and where he often preferred to be. He highly valued his employees and genuinely enjoyed interacting with his customers.
Carmen also had other numerous business endeavors over the years including restaurants and commercial tire retreading.
John's recreational enjoyments were art, photography, cooking, and gardening, and he was a "student" of history, especially military history and Ancient Rome and Egypt.
John's inquisitive mind led him to love learning new things and enjoyed studying the techniques of a craftsman he would hire for a particular job.
Carmen enjoyed traveling to exotic destinations and often traveled to Europe and the Caribbean, where he owned a vacation home.
He was a very creative and determined man and thought that nothing was impossible. A fine example of this is his nearly famous Rockhall, Maryland residence aptly named "The Lighthouse". This home is practically a tourist destination in itself. This project is one of many where John made it happen when he was told it could not.
Professionally and personally, Carmen went out of his way to help others. Those closest to him knew about his quick wit and keen sense of humor, often giving others a good laugh.
Carmen is survived by his children, Greg Palumbo (Lisa) of Newtown Square, PA, Steve Palumbo (Nancy) of Elkton, Maryland, and Lori Palumbo (Tim) of Kennett Square, PA., nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Carmen will be greatly missed!
Service will be on May 16, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at D'ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall at 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008.
On May 17, 2022, viewing and Catholic Mass will be at St. Pius X Church at 220 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008 beginning at 9:00 A.M. and interment following at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
