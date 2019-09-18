ELKTON — Carly C. Wheeler, 21, of Elkton, Maryland passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on August 27, 2019. She was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania on December 13, 1997 as the Daughter of Ms. Kelly Ann Gula and Mr. Chris Wheeler.
Carly is a beloved Mother, Daughter, Granddaughter, Sister, and friend. She was as beautiful inside as outside and she always displayed an infectious smile that could light up your soul. Ava Audrina McFarland, Daughter of Carly and Immanuel McFarland was born just 6 short weeks ago; after that Godsend arrived, and if you were lucky enough to be present in the room as she gazed upon them, you could see that she had found the pure joy and happiness in her life. Carly was a confirmed Catholic who cherished her relationship with God. Carly was an aspiring young adult who was a professional beauty pageant winner (as one can clearly see in her photograph). Carly graduated from Cosmetology School after graduation from Elkton High School and then she attended Cecil Community College where she had hopes of becoming a medical assistant and perhaps future Registered Nurse. But to our family, Carly is best known for being a loving and compassionate person. Although she was habitually late to everything, when she finally arrived, the party could really get started. Her silliness, seriousness, and ability to “keep it real” served as a role model to her Brothers, Sisters, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and extended family. Carly enjoyed many things, but mostly enjoyed talking about life. She would spend hours sitting with her Grandmother (Shirley Gula), her Mother (Kelly Gula), and her soon-to-be Mother-In-Law (Renee McFarland), talking about how good of a life she and Immanuel would provide for Ava and their husky-shepherd mix named King (their puppa). The relationship Carly had with her little Brother (Patrick Rossi Jr.) was not like any other and they were inseparable. She was a wonderful big sister and taught Patrick that life was tough, but family was tougher — and to always stick together. But most of all, Carly loved and adored her Momma, Kelly Gula. Her face lit-up on each phone call ot text message. Especially when Kelly would text a picture of dinner to her as encouragement for her to come over for a late-night refrigerator raid and girls night.
Carly was preceded in death by her beloved Great Grandmother (Josephine High) and her interment for eternity will be alongside her at Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. Carly is survived by her Mother, Kelly Gula and her husband Robert Legg, her fiance Immanuel McFarland and her Daughter Ava, her Brothers Patrick Rossi Jr., Mike Rossi, and Ryan Legg, her Sisters Jasmine Mezentsev, Liz Rossi, and Samantha Legg, her Grandmother Charlene (Shirley) Gula, her Grandfather James Gula Sr. and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, loved ones and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
