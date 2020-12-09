PERRYVILLE — Carl Wayne Ewing, Sr., 83 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House of Forest Hill, MD. Born April 22, 1937 in North East, MD, he was the son of the late Daniel Leon and Mayme Dennison Ewing.
Mr. Ewing is retired from the Cecil County Board of Education where he was employed as an Operations Inspector. He was a life member of the Community Fire Company of Perryville and the North East Fire Company having served 65 years with both organizations. Mr. Ewing was a past Fire Chief and past Captain of their Fire Police. He was an active volunteer of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
Mr. Ewing is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Ewing of Perryville, MD; sons, Daniel L. Ewing (Kim) of North Carolina, Wayne Ewing (Danita) of Michigan, James Ewing (Brenda) of Elkton, MD; daughters, Penny Lynn Kain (Leo) of Pennsylvania, Kathy Sue Davis (Harvey) of Perryville, MD; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and brother, Robert Ewing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ewing was preceded in death by his brothers, William Ewing, Charles Ewing, Jimmy Ewing; sisters, Frances Main, Hazel Bullock, Katherina Reynolds, Darcey Hopkins, Olive Boil, and Mary Lou Miller.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the American Firefighters Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Community Fire Company of Perryville, MD, Minker Hall. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at Minker Hall prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. John M. R. Gauger of the First Baptist Church of Perryville will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
