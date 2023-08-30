WILMINGTON — Cancer is relentless and unpredictable and heart-wrenchingly sad. Carl German passed away peacefully on August 23 while in hospice care at Wilmington Hospital. His wife Elly and his pastor were by Carl's side as he passed. Hospice care allowed time for Carl's children and their spouses to say goodbye as well.
Carl was born in Pana, Illinois, near his hometown of Nokomis and spent his youth farming grain and livestock on his family farm with his sister Debbie, brother Kenny and parents (now deceased) June and Kenneth.
After high school, Carl earned an Associates degree from Montgomery County (Illinois) Community College and then Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Agricultural Industries and Business Management from Southern Illinois University.
Carl moved to Newark, Delaware, in 1975 to take a job as a crops marketing specialist at the University of Delaware. He enjoyed a nearly 4-decade career working with Delaware and DelMarVa farmers through the cooperative extension service at UD, the Farm Bureau and the Delaware Department of Agriculture. Some of Carl's best friends were colleagues from the University and farmers.
His hobbies included running, tennis, golf and most of all gardening. Carl was a master gardener, excellent handyman and avid reader.
Carl is survived by his wife Elly. Children Ryan (Shannon), Micah (Sara), Peter and their mother, Carl's former spouse, Barbara Jo. Carl has 5 grandchildren: Skye, Dylan, Braden (Ryan and Shannon's children) and Isabel and Aubrey (Micah and Sara's children). He is also survived by his sister Debbie (Richard) who lives in Wisconsin and Carl's brother Kenny (Melba) who lives in Illinois. Carl's nephews are Richard, Kenny, Jared, Justin, Johnny and nieces are Katie, and Sylvia. He is also survived by many loving extended family and friends.
Carl coached his boys' youth soccer and baseball teams and volunteered with the Newark High School sports boosters for many years while Ryan, Micah and Peter played football at NHS.
After retiring in 2012, Carl took classes from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Delaware. He mostly enrolled in art classes, he enjoyed painting and drawing. He also took Tai Chi and music courses, including drum circle.
Service will be held at Immanuel Church 2414 Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806 this Tuesday, August 29, at 11:00AM. Lunch reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carl's name to Immanuel Church.
