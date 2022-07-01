ELKTON, MD — Cade M. Milburn, age 20 of Rising Sun, MD our light and laughter, passed away on June 24, 2022, changing our lives forever. He was born on December 20, 2001 to Jason Milburn and Virginia Smith.
After a rough first year as a baby, Cade thrived as a happy and active child. Often with his brother and partner in crime Kyle, he could usually be found outside enjoying whatever the season called for whether it was baseball, swimming, or snow ball fights. Cade's highly competitive nature was a product of epic battles with his family in everything from GameCube, home run derby, football, basketball, miniature golf, cards, chess, or basically any activity that keeps score. When the competition subsided, Cade also loved quiet time with his family watching movies and listening to music.
Cade's intelligence and caring personality shined through at a young age. He made a lasting impression on many teachers and friends he made along the way. He graduated from Rising Sun High in the pandemic class of 2020, completing his senior year in dual enrollment at Cecil College. While in high school, Cade was a four year varsity cross country runner earning the title of captain more for his leadership qualities than his athletic ability.
Cade was currently a rising junior at West Virginia University, where he earned multiple academic scholarships, majoring in Aerospace Engineering. Country Roads really did take him home as he loved his time in West Virginia.
No description of Cade would be complete without mentioning his love of sports. Cade absolutely loved going to Philadelphia to see any of his teams play. The pinnacle was attending the NFC Championship game, sending his beloved birds to the Super Bowl. Fly Eagles Fly.
Cade is survived by his father Jason Milburn (Amy McDine), mother Virginia (Jason) Smith, brother Kyle Milburn, grandfathers John "Pappy" Milburn and John "Pop-Pop" Merida, Kristine "Nana" Davis-Young, and very special "Grunkle" Gene. Cade was a bonus brother to Ethan, Amanda, and Robyn, he also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Mom-Mom Charlotte and Pop-Pop Bob Cain, and his kindred spirit Mom-Mom Brenda Milburn.
Services for Cade will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or
donations, hug your kids tight and always tell them you love them.
