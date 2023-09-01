DAVENPORT, FL — C. Thomas "Tom" Davis, 75, of Davenport, FL, formerly of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Monday, August 28, 2023. Born in Wilmington, DE on April 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Charles Henry and Dorothy Elizabeth Correll Davis.
Mr. Davis had been previously employed with Delmarva Power in the cable department and most recently had worked at Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL.
Survivors include his children, Eddie Davis, Chesapeake City, Ron Davis, and Patti Blakeney (George), all of Davenport, FL; grandchildren, Dan, Brianna, Gracey, Sydney, Jack and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Ava and Barrett; siblings, Nancy Deibert (Bill), Donald Davis (Pat), and Linda Lambert (John); and his beloved canine companion, Charlie.
Mr. Davis had been very involved in the Chesapeake City community as a life member of Chesapeake City Fire Company, active with Trinity United Methodist Church, and had been a true handy man for the whole community. He was an active supporter of sports and music programs at Bohemia Manor High School.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2023 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 450 Third St, Chesapeake City, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chesapeake City Fire Company, 215 Lock Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.