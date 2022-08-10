EARLEVILLE — C. Spencer Hawkins, 87 of Newark, DE and Earleville, MD passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022, at Rockland Place, Wilmington, DE.
Mr. Hawkins was born on August 8, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late William R. and Lucille Plummer Hawkins. Spencer was a Quality Control Engineer for DuPont, where he held a Patent, retiring after 40 years of service. He had served with the Delaware Air National Guard for several years and was a member of AF & AM Masonic Lodge of Newport, DE. After his retirement he enjoyed his time on Cabin John Creek in Earleville, hunting, fishing, and sharing crab feasts with his family.
Mr. Hawkins is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Stafford Hawkins; a sister Jacqueline Dianich of Easton, MD; a brother, Wayne Hawkins (Shauna) of Lewes, DE; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded by a brother William R. Hawkins, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 10 to 11am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where service will begin at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to AF & AM Masonic Lodge of Newport, DE.
