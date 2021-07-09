CALVERT, MD — C. Clifford England, 83, of Calvert, MD, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Born in West Grove, PA, on November 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Everett R. and Amber Cameron England.
Mr. England leaves behind his 5 children and their spouses: Sondra McKeever (Jim), Calvert, MD, Thomas England (Connie), South Mills, NC, Helen Hart (Robert), Calvert, MD, Mary McLaughlin (John), Elkton, MD, and Sarah Russell (Brian), Calvert, MD; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Trimble, Princeton, NJ; sister-in-law, Ruth Cameron, Havre de Grace, MD; and brother-in-law, Bill Nickle, North East, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. England was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Nickle England; son, Joseph Cameron England; and sister, Frances Payne.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. England was a farmer and retired from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as a forest ranger. He was a member of Grace Bible Chapel, Rising Sun, MD, for 40 years, and has served on the Rose Bank Cemetery Association for 20 years, currently as President. He was also a member of National Rifle Association (NRA) for 62 years.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Grace Bible Chapel, 1949 Biggs Highway, Rising Sun, MD, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Interment with military honors was in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Chapel, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.