ELKTON, MD — Butch Coombes, age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Born in Chester, PA on January 13, 1952, he was the son of the late Donald, Sr., and Mary Dunn Coombes.
Mr. Coombes was a retired over-the-road truck driver. He loved camping and bluegrass festivals.
Survivors include his children, Buffy Conrad, Baltimore, MD, and Thomas M. Coombes (Kathryn), Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Alainia, Kaylee, and Wyatt Conrad, and June Coombes; siblings, Linda Milite (Emil), Florida, and Nancy Nyhus (Dale), Pennsylvania; and friend, Laurie Guinard, DE.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coombes was preceded in death by his siblings, Donna and Billy.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
