ELKTON — Bryant Thomas “B.T.” Wilson, age 73, passed peacefully at home on April 30, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on September 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Louis Bryant and the late Rose E. Hammond.
B.T. received his childhood education in the Cecil County Public Schools and graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1964. In 1988, he earned an Associate Degree in Electronics at Delaware Technical and Community College in Stanton, DE.
After graduating from high school, B.T. entered the United States Army where he proudly served his country in Korea and in Vietnam. During the Vietnam War, he led many missions, saving and helping anyone he could. His bravery earned him the Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Sharpshooter Badge, and Expert Rifleman Badge. He retired with honors as a Corporal.
Following his enlistment in the US Army, B.T. entered civilian life working as a lab assistant for Thiokol Chemical Corporation for nine years. Simultaneously, he was employed at Perry Point VA Medical Center serving as a nursing assistant. Within a few years, he was promoted to a material handler in the environment management service department and served in this role for 22 years until he retired from Perry Point VA Medical Center in 2004.
B.T. led a quiet, reserved life. He always welcomed you with a gentle smile and a kind word. He held a heart of compassion and would give the shirt off his back to help those in need. He found great joy in serving as a volunteer board member for the Maryland Department of Human Services’ Citizen Review Board for Children. In the 1980s, he also was an advocate for the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights as a member and former officer of the Cecil County Branch of the NAACP.
B.T. was a great father and grandfather and cherished his family. He provided not only for his son and grandchildren, but also for his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, and watching sports. He was a zealous Pittsburgh Steelers fan and there was no other team that could compare.
B.T. was preceded in death by his mother, Rose E. Hammond; his stepdad, Paul C. Hammond, Jr.; brothers: Paul C. Hammond, III and Allen Johnson; and sister, Lauretta Fields. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Kenric J. Wilson of Elkton, MD; stepdaughter, Pamela Y. Johnson of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren: Noah Allen Wilson and Isabella Rose Indellini of Elkton, MD; brother, Gary Wilson of Baltimore, MD; brother-in-law, Pastor James Fields, Sr. of Elkton, MD; aunt, Helen Wilson of Elkton, MD; uncles: Anthony and William Hammond of Elkton, MD and Charles Wilson, Jr. (Vera) of Newark, DE and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will take place on September 5, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.