ELKTON, MD — Our beloved Bryan "Tyler" Murphy was tragically taken from us on August 7th, 2022 at Christiana Care in Elkton at the tender age of 31 from a pulmonary embolism. He was born at Christiana Care in Newark on August 3rd, 1991. Bryan began his schooling at Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Bohemia Manor High School in 2010. After high school and some college, he had some short-term employment at Astra Zeneca and TA in Delaware before he found his home at W.L. Gore in Elkton. He was lucky enough at the age of 20 to meet the love of his life, Laura. They were married in 2016 quickly followed by the purchase of their first home in Elkton. Bryan was the first born of Brian L. Murphy and Deanna Dean-Murphy and the first grandchild of Howard J. Dean and Sandra M. Dean. He loved all sports with his very first word being "BALL" and excelled in Baseball in his younger years with Football and Wrestling being his choices later in high school earning his varsity letters/accomplishments in each.
"Tyler" as family called him was simply just the absolute definition of a good man. Easygoing child with no issues with anyone or anything except homework. Even as a teenager he was the protector of his brother Connor and sister Maddie and all of those around him with mutual love and kindness. Our gentle soul even gave of himself as an organ donor to help those in need after his passing. In marriage he became Laura's protector along with her mom Tracy and grandmother Judy. Our hearts are truly broken and the family asks in honor of him just to be kind to one another, because you just never know when those you love will be taken from this life to serve God where they are needed.
Bryan Tyler is survived by his wife, Laura M. Murphy; his parents and maternal grandparents listed above, brother, Connor Dean Murphy; and sister, Madison Paige Murphy; mother-in-law, Tracy Frymiare; grandmother-in-law, Judy Tomlin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and great friends.
Predeceased loved ones include his paternal grandparents, George & Lois Murphy and brother-in-law John Frymiare.
Services will begin with family and friends from 10am to noon on Saturday, August 20th at R. T Foard Funeral Home, 235 E, Main St., Elkton MD, with a funeral service following at that location at noon. Burial services will take place at Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Rd, Glen Mills, PA
In lieu of flowers if you choose, charitable contributions can be made to https://tiltify.com/@gwilt/in-memory-of-bryan-tyler-murphy
