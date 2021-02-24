RALEIGH, NC — Bryan Patrick Bartow, of Raleigh, North Carolina, age 29, passed away February 17, 2021. Bryan was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Theodore Bartow and Kimberly (Hinder) Bartow.
Bryan served in the United States Marines for nine years. He was passionate about his three dogs: Angus, Lola and Madigan and making sure that they were rescued. Bryan loved cars; he enjoyed working on cars and auto racing.
Bryan is survived by his mother and father, Ted and Kim Bartow; brother Ben Bartow; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Andrew Bartow; grandfather John Hinder; and grandmother Judith Bartow.
A celebration in Bryan’s honor will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 East Main Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to the “VFW” (Veterans of Foreign Wars), “NAMI” (National Association of Mental Illness), “IAVA” (Iraq and Afghanistan Veteran’s Association) “Brain Line” or “Gary Sinise Foundation” and sent in care of the Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
