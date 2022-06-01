CUMBERLAND — Bruce Kevin DeWitt, age 61, of Cumberland, MD passed away suddenly on Monday May 23, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD on May 26, 1960, he is the son of Eleanor June (Amthor) DeWitt, Elkton, MD and the late Ivan Lee DeWitt.
Bruce was a graduate of The Tome School and attended the University of Delaware. He was the owner/operator of DeWitt Tax Services in Cumberland, MD. He loved sailing the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and looked forward to time spent on his sailboat. He was affectionately known as "The Captain." Bruce enjoyed helping people, especially those down on their luck. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, co-workers and clients. Bruce lived how he wanted, carefree, not constrained by the world most of us are in.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by siblings Lyn McDermott of Ferndale, MD, Brian DeWitt (Susan) of Elkton, MD and Robert DeWitt (Tessa) of Richmond, VA, his aunt Janet Amthor of Baltimore, MD, his nieces, nephews and all his cousins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation at www.cbf.org
