ELKTON — Bruce H. Miller, 67 of Elkton, MD, passed away on January 21, 2021 surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents Clarence and Nancy Miller on January 28, 1953 in Havre de Grace, MD. Bruce graduated from North East High School in 1971. He worked as a security guard for Job Corp-Bainbridge, Port Deposit and as a police officer for the Town of Port Deposit Police Dept. Bruce went on to retire after 32 years as a Sergeant in Security with ATK Tactical, Elkton, MD. In 1989 Bruce married the love of his life, Suzanne. That love grew to include her two young daughters, Tammy and Leah. Being a dependable and loving father was of the upmost importance to Bruce and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to caring for his family. The love for his family sparked his passion for being a grandfather. Although he had 3 grandchildren, he was affectionately known to many as “Pop”. Bruce was also a passionate hunter and fisherman. Often he could be found at the North East Park when he wasn’t driving around town in his truck. Anyone who knew Bruce knew that he loved that truck. On any given day you could spot him and his side kick dog, Grim, cruising around Town & Country or socializing with buddies in the Wawa parking lot. Bruce was preceded in death by his spouse: M. Suzanne Miller; parents; Clarence and Nancy Miller; sisters: Carol Jean Miller and Valerie Miller: and son-in-law: Irvin James. Bruce is survived by his daughters: Tamblyn (Tammy) Cullum and Leah R. Visser-James; grandsons: Chad Cullum (Heather) and Devin Higgins; granddaughter: Adriana S. May; brothers: Gregory Miller (Ellen) and Ronald Miller (Mary); sisters: Sharon Miller and Barbara Miller; niece: Desiree Miller; and great niece: Breelyn Miller. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the family will announce a celebration of life gathering at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
