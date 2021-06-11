PORT DEPOSIT — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bruce E. Dewey, Sr. of Port Deposit, MD at the age of 72. Bruce passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida after a brief illness. Bruce was survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith (Cross) Dewey, six children — Maryann (Zdrojewski) Lehman (Greg) of Frankford, Delaware; Shelly (Dewey) Walker (Dubois) of Odessa, Texas; Jennifer Dewey of Amarillo, Texas; Bruce E. Dewey, Jr. (Robin) of Jacksonville, Florida; Brooke (Zdrojewski) Bollinger (Patrick) of Florida; and Kevin Dewey of Amarillo, Texas, twelve grandchildren — Matthew T. Zdrojewski, Steven D. Vale, Andrew R. Walker, Sarah Walker, Tavia D. Dewey, Bristol E. Emerson, Abrina K. Emerson, Avery C. Dewey, Spencer R. Dewey, Bethany L. Dewey, Ayden B. Dewey and Fletcher Dewey, two great-grandchildren, two sisters and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Thomas E. Dewey and Dorothy Jean Dewey.
Bruce honorably served his county for 21 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as Chief Petty Officer in 1985 and later retired as President of MQC Labs in Aberdeen, MD. He and his wife, Judy, spent their time between their homes in Port Deposit, MD and Mayo, Florida. Bruce enjoyed boating and fishing, hunting, woodworking, welding and, above all, spending time with his large and extended family.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Bruce and his wife, Judy, who passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A. at 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Animal Services or the Wounded Warrior Project.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
