ELKTON, MD — Gunner's Mate Third-Class (GM3c) Bronislaw Martin Weglarz "Benny", 97, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ after passing away peacefully at his home on 12 August 2021. GM3c Weglarz was born on 12 November 1923, and baptized at St. Hedwig Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Stephen and Sophia Weglarz who immigrated to America from Krakow, Poland in 1908.
Benny was a decorated veteran who served honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. He enlisted on 08 October 1942 and did his basic training at the United States Great Lakes Naval Training Center at Great Lakes IL. After completing military basic training, Benny was assigned to Alameda Naval Air Station in Alameda, CA where he completed his qualification as a Gunner's Mate. He was then stationed at Treasure Island San Francisco, CA where he was assigned to the Silent Service as a Submariner. During Benny's time in the Navy, he traveled to various duty stations in US Waters, the European, and Pacific Theaters earning the American Theater Ribbon, the European Theater Ribbon, the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Ribbon. Benny served at the Battle of Okinawa. He remained in the Navy until 27 May 1946.
After four years of serving in the Military, Benny returned to his hometown of Philadelphia, PA. He then moved to Elkton, Maryland where he married Genevieve Sylvia DeGasperine. In 1948 Benny began employment with the US Government as a Civilian Gunner at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. For the next 32 years he developed, tested, and improved United States Department of the Army weapon systems in the Materials Testing Directorate.
Benny was a dedicated servant of God while in the church militant. He was a loving husband, a kind father, a brave honorable sailor, and a true American Patriot who is now serving eternally in the church triumphant. Benny leaves behind five children: Lois, Louvina, Martin, Tina, Patricia, and Michael; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve, daughter Tina, parents, brothers, and sisters. Benny was the last of the "greatest generation" in his family.
Visitation will be held beginning at 11:30am on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Burial with Military Honors will follow at 1pm at Elkton Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Catholic Charities, Wilmington Dioceses Catholic Charities - Diocese of Wilmington (ccwilm.org) or to cancer research at Altru Health Foundation https://www.altru.org/about-us/support-altru/altru-health-foundation/make-a-difference/donate/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.