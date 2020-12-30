NORTH EAST — Brigette Colleen Wade (CG) passed away suddenly at home in North East, Maryland on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Larry Morrison; her daughter Chelsea; and grandchildren Imani and Taylor Grace; her parents Carol and Cliff; her sisters Emily and Annette; and brother Tobin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son Bud, grandmother Verda and mother- in-law Mary. She was a California native but became a long time resident of North East as a young adult. She was a loving homemaker with many talents - in fact, her mother used to say she was "the Martha Stewart of Cecil County". She loved the written word and was a historian of British history and her Scottish heritage. Her latest interest was Genealogy and in typical fashion, she became very proficient at it. She was always a champion for the underserved, underprivileged and underrepresented. Arrangements will be handled by Crouch Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com. Interment will be at a later date at Baker Cemetery in Aberdeen, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Pine Ridge Reservation, Pine Ridge, SD.
