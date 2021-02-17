WARWICK, MD — Brian Keith Clouthier, of Warwick, MD, age 51, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born in Elkton MD, on May 10, 1969 to Lawrence George Clouthier and Sharon Lea (Timmons) Simon.
Brian was raised in Chesapeake City, MD, and attended St. Marks High School where he excelled at playing football. Brian’s love for learning led him to become a talented master tradesman. He owned and operated his own business for 25 years. He credited much of his skill to his father in law; Jerry Potter. An outdoorsman at heart Brian loved fishing, crabbing, and genuinely looked forward to his annual camping trip with his cousins. He always found a way to live life to the fullest.
Above all, Brian was a family man who found his greatest pleasure in being a husband, father and “Papa” to his grandchildren. A kindhearted man who loved life, and brought joy and humor to everyone around him, Brian will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Brian is survived by his loving soulmate, Dawn Clouthier; two children: Brittney (Ray) Clouthier and Brian “Keith” (Natalie) Clouthier II; daughter of his heart, Daniela; four grandchildren: Joshua, Noah, Layla and Payton; two sisters: Sherie Clouthier and Angela (Alan) Rutherford; mother-in-law, Evelyn (Bob) Potter; sister-in-law, Tara Perkins and her son, Wally; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held 1:30pm-3:30pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Services will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
