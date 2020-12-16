ELKTON — Brenda E. Veasey, age 74 of Elkton, MD passed away on December 8, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1946 in Tazewell, VA to the late Howard Hopkins and Thelma Brown.
Brenda was a home maker. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and collecting light houses. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking walks with her daughters until her health issues took that away. Brenda was a very strong willed and giving woman who fought a long battle with her health issues. She is at peace now with no more suffering.
Brenda is survived by her children: April Veasey and her fiancé, Bill Coolbaugh, Tabitha Kempski and her husband, Robert, and Michael Veasey; brother, Ellis Lonabaugh and his wife, Luanne; sister, Marcia White and her husband, Lynn; grandchildren: Billy Coolbaugh and fiancé, Erica Hellstern, Victoria Wilbur and husband, Andrew, Brittany Longacre and fiancé, Brandon Macherone, Vernon Lyons, Crystal Lyons, and Veronica Lyons; and 15 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Veasey and daughter, Christine Lyons.
A graveside service for Brenda will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cherry Hill United Methodist Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.