PERRYVILLE — Brenda Lee Ray of Perryville, Md., age 74 passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born in Chester, Pa., on January 24, 1947, to the late Frederick Ray Sr. and Rose (Hrovat) Ray.
Brenda found joy in the simple things in life. She liked to spend time in her flower and vegetable garden. An animal lover, Brenda often fed strays that came to visit. She was a kind hearted person and would always lend a helping hand whenever she could. Brenda found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and friends.
Brenda is survived by two children: Penny (Michael) Albaugh and Nicole (Rob) Fornwalt; four grandchildren: Brandon Albaugh, Robinn (John) Barfell, Sarah Fornwalt and Emily Fornwalt; and two sisters: Elizabeth (Charles) Lynchard and Ada Prendergast. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by six brothers, two sisters and two grandsons.
A memorial gathering will be held 11 a.m.—12 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
