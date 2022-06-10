ELKTON, MD — Brenda J. Milburn, age 71, of Elkton, MD, reunited with her son David in heaven on June 3, 2022.
Brenda, originally from Delaware, moved to Cecil County with her beloved husband of 50 years, John Milburn. After raising her family and helping to run the family farm, she decided to pursue higher education. Through diligence and hard work, Brenda became a registered nurse, working at Union Hospital in several departments until her retirement. After retirement came her most important job of all, that of being Mom-Mom to her greatest joys. Her proudest achievements were those of her grandchildren who had no bigger fan than their Mom-Mom.
Other than time with her family, Brenda's travels with her husband were her true love. Together they traveled to six different continents and explored places like China, Russia, Vietnam, Australia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Europe, and the Caribbean, with New Zealand being her favorite. Some of her other hobbies included baking, gardening, and puzzles.
Brenda is survived by her husband, John Milburn, son, Jason Milburn, grandsons, Kyle Milburn, Cade Milburn, Drake Milburn, granddaughter Jolie Milburn, and sister Marie Dunford. She was also a bonus mom to Jay (Ilene) Milburn, Cassie (Andy) Taylor, Mark Milburn, Melinda (Guy) Palmeri, and David Milburn, plus many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her son David, Brenda was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Pat, Bobby, Peanut, Sonny, and John.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers or donations, tell your mom or your grandmom you love them and give them a hug. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.