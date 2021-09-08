ELKTON — Brenda Lee Smith, age 58, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born in Elkton, MD on March 10, 1963 to the late John Wiles and Irma Gaye (Poe) Kiebler.
Brenda worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years. She started her career at Calver Manor Nursing Home and went on to work at Laurelwood Healthcare in Elkton, MD. Brenda later went on to work at the Newark Manor Nursing Home for 26 years. She was well loved by both the residents and staff.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 32 years, Gary Smith; son, Joshua Ryan Smith; daughter, Felicia Nicole Pierce; step-son, Daryl Smith; eight grandchildren; five sisters: Dana Lopez, Gloria Bedwell, Lynn Allbright, Shirley McCarthy and her twin, Betty Wilson; and thirteen nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 2921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 1:00pm. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
