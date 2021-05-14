CHARLESTOWN — Brenda “Brady” Lee Pettitt (Scarborough), 61 of Charlestown, MD passed away at her home on Friday, May 7th, 2021.
Brenda was born in Elkton, MD on June 27, 1959 to the most wonderful and loving parents; George and Louise Scarborough of North East, MD.
A graduate of North East High School, Brenda continued her education later in life at Cecil College where she completed the Phlebotomy program with high honors. Most recently, Brenda was a Customer Service Representative at Performance Food Group where her selfless dedication to her customers earned her numerous service awards to include Purveyor of the Year and continuous customer praise to this day. Brenda was known for sparking a conversation with anyone and simply enjoyed helping out whomever and whenever she could. She was the sass of the party and spoke fluently in sarcasm. Recently Brenda took charge and initiated a program in Charlestown, MD to spay and neuter feral cats for Cecil County Animal Services.
For 25 years, Brenda was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Robert Pettitt of Charlestown, MD. She was the loving mother to Amie Rapoza of North East, MD, Chad Rapoza and his wife Monica of North East, MD, Kelly Rapoza of Waynesboro, PA and “Cat-Mom” to her beloved kitties K.K., Spooky, and Sheba. She was the “Nana” who gave the best hugs to 8 grandchildren: Autumn, Aubrey, Avery, Kaden, Brendan, Carson, Madison, and Savannah whom she loved dearly and spoiled in every way imaginable. Brady was blessed with 3 wonderful sisters; Kathy Scarborough of Morgantown, PA, Debbie Cycyk of Middletown, DE, and Mary Pierce of Elkton, MD, as well as one entertaining little brother, Mark Scarborough of North East, MD. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed, particularly at the Tuesday night Scrabble game with her Mom and Sisters.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 16th, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Pavilion 2 of the North East Beach Area of Elk Neck State Park in North East, MD. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Cecil County Animal Services to carry-on Brenda’s passion.
