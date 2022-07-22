CHESTERTOWN — Brenda H. Strange passed away on July 18, 2022 at her home in Chestertown, MD.
She was born in North East, MD on November 24, 1945, the daughter of Walter and Jean Henson. She was a graduate of North East High School(?) with the class of 1962(?). After graduating high school, she attended nursing school in Wilmington, DE and became a Registered Nurse. For many years, she worked as an R.N. at Wilmington Hospital and was the supervisor of the emergency floor. In 1974, she married Dr. Theodore B. Strange, who preceded her in death in 2015.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church as well as the Chestertown Garden Club, where she was known as the "Bird Lady", and served as District Director. She enjoyed gardening, floral design, painting, her pets, and her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Bubble".
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Ann Henson.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Strange of Marshall, VA, her daughter, Suzanne Felman of West Chester, PA, and her grandchildren: Charlotte, Thomas, Elizabeth, Isabel, and Charles.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 23 at 12:00 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Chestertown. Interment to follow in St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Really Great Cats Rescue at P.O. Box 363, Chestertown, MD 21620 or to the Animal Care Shelter of Kent County at 10720 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chestertown, MD 21620.
