ELKTON — Brenda "Susie" Gonzalez, 60 of Elkton, MD (born in Havre de Grace, MD), went to the Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Brenda is predeceased by: her sister: Sandra Laney and parents: John and Ellen (Harrigan) Huss. She is survived by her sister: Edna Rash (Newark, DE); brother: William Huss (Perryville, MD); nephews: Clinard Laney (Elkton, MD) and Cassidy C. Huss (Conowingo, MD), as well as her life long dear friend, Scott A. Hawley (Elkton, MD), with whom she shared many special memories of time spent together on cruises and vacationing, something she particularly enjoyed.
Brenda made a 42-year career of nursing, specifically in elder care, where she touched many lives.
Along with her nursing career, Brenda enjoyed decorating, especially during Christmas. She also loved spending time with family, friends and her beloved cat, Bunny.
She will be missed by many.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at a later date.
