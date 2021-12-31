ELKTON — Bonny Virginia Vanover, 77 of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in NJ, on July 22, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mable Elizabeth (Seaver) Lambert. She was the wife of the late Joel Leroy Vanover who passed February 4, 2018.
Bonny retired after 40 years of service as an Administrative Assistant for DuPont Corp. Not one to sit still, she then became the General Manager for the Hallmark Store in Elkton, MD.
She enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Her constant companions were her dog, Sully and cat, Sammy.
Survivors include two sons: Christopher J. Vanover (Laura) of North East, MD, Andrew L. Vanover of Seattle, WA; a stepson: Mark E. Vanover (Mary) of Londonderry, NH; three grandchildren: Michael C. Vanover (Nicole), Jeffrey T. Vanover (Natalie), Chloe E. Vanover (Ben); and great granddaughter: Elizabeth K. Vanover.
Private services will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, at www.heart.org in honor of Bonny Vanover.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.