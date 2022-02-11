NORTH EAST — Bonnie Sue (Rhudy) Simmons (74) of North East, MD, passed away February 10, 2022 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Elkton, MD, on October 9, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Lizzetta and George Rhudy.
After graduating from North East High School (Class of 1965) she attended and graduated from Goldey-Beacom College. Her working career included retail, administrative, and banking employment, though most of her life she was an active homemaker.
During her lifetime, Bonnie enjoyed travel, gardening, horseback riding and craft work. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the North East Fire Department.
Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Simmons, she is survived by sister, Sharon Rosenberg, brother in law, Charles Rosenberg, their children, Logan Rosenberg and family, Morgan DeWeese and family, brother in law, Joseph Simmons, sister in law, Shirley Carter, brother in law, Jim Carter, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 2-4 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 S. Main St., North East, MD. Funeral services will be Monday, February 14, 2022 at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.