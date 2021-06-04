HAVRE DE GRACE — Bonnie Lee Blevins, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Bonnie was 94. Born in Tuckerdale, NC, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Arthur & Cora Bowers. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Robert (RF) Blevins; brother, Howard Bowers; sister, Jean McClure; 2 grandchildren, Angela Gearhart and Jann Michael Blevins; son-in-law, Jack Holcomb; and daughters-in-law, Zella Blevins, Connie Blevins, and Lisa Blevins. Bonnie was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. She loved reading and studying the Bible. She loved spending time with family, working in her flower gardens and reading a variety of books.
Bonnie is survived by her eight children: Barry Blevins (Lansing, NC); Rainelle Holcomb (Elkton, MD); Rochelle Muir & husband, Jim (Havre de Grace, MD); Danielle Bungori and husband, Alex (Havre de Grace, MD); Rodney Blevins and wife, Marie (Aberdeen, MD); Kip Blevins (Marietta, GA); Robin Dawson and husband, Troy (Aberdeen, MD); Jann Blevins and Karen Hodges (Havre de Grace, MD); 24 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren and BlueBoy the cat. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD, from 11 AM until 1 PM. Funeral services will begin at 1PM. For those that cannot attend, services will also be Livestreamed via Facebook @ Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., or on the funeral home website. Pastor Donald Smith of Antioch Baptist Church will officiate. Pallbearers: Barry Blevins, Rodney Blevins, Kip Blevins, and Jann Blevins. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
