GEORGETOWN — Bonnie K. Long, 81 of Georgetown, MD passed away on September 29, 2021 at home.
Mrs. Long was born on February 21, 1940 in Chestertown, MD, daughter of the late Thaddeus and Marian Edwards Kirk. Bonnie worked as an office clerk for the Engineering Department at Bell Atlantic, C&P and Verizon in Chestertown for 26 years, retiring in 1996. She later worked as a postal clerk at Georgetown Post Office. Bonnie enjoyed crossword puzzles, computers and flowers.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 63 years, James R. Long; sons Robert B. Long (Jane) of Newark, DE and Steven J. Long of Georgetown, MD; 3 grandchildren, Jennifer Grant, Timothy Long and Robin Long; 2 great grandchildren, Bradley and Abigail; a sister Louise Kirk, her best friend Suzie Long.
Service will be held privately.
Memorials may be offered to the Alzheimer's Association, 180 York Rd. Suite D., Timonium, MD 21093 or www.actionalz.org.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
