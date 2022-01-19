NORTH EAST — Bonnie Jean Boyer, 77 of Chesapeake Isle North East, MD, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Born in Chester, PA on October 31, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Charles Snyder and Jean Elizabeth (Truett) Snyder. Bonnie's greatest love and priority was her family. She also did the accounting for her father's car business, in Media PA for many years prior to becoming an award winning realtor where she made many long lasting friends.
Bonnie's love and affection for family, friends, and community was clear with every holiday, gathering, or celebration. The effort and attention to every detail made every occasion special and life just a tiny bit more magical. She loved being near the water, traveling, sailing, walking on the beach, making many friends along the way. She made her dream come true retiring with her husband with a view of the Chesapeake where she had spent many summers with her family. The house she helped designed had a unique feature that she named the "granddaughter room" to accommodate visits, sleepovers, and happy time spent with her 8 granddaughters throughout the years.
Bonnie enjoyed the Chesapeake Isle community. She loved being involved with the social activities such as managing the silent auction for the annual 4th of July community picnic and organizing the monthly ladies dine-out. For many years she looked forward to a summer tradition, hosting everyone in the family on the 4th of July. Watching her granddaughters building cardboard boats, decorating their bikes for the 4th of July parade, and gathering at the house to enjoy dinner and desert provided her with joy.
Bonnie was a member of the North East Methodist Church where she helped in nursery, made many friends, and enjoyed a monthly prayer group with other members.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years: Robert W. Boyer; her children: Robert W. Boyer, Jr. of North East, MD, Susan O'Neill of Elkton, MD and David Boyer also of Elkton; 2 sisters: Lois Holmes and Carol Stevens ; her beloved 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren with another on the way.
A Private Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity or Non-Profit in memory of Bonnie J. Boyer.
