NORTH EAST — Bonnie Craig Blakeley, 74 years, of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born May 12, 1946 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Hazel and Lillian Price Craig.
Mrs. Blakeley was formerly employed as a nurse’s aide by the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. She is survived by her sons, Phillip W. Montgomery and Michael T. Montgomery; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brother, Fredus P. Craig.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blakeley was preceded in death by her husband, David B. Blakeley, Sr.; brother, Clayton L. Craig; and sister, Joan C. Byerly.
A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, March 29, 2021, 11AM, at the Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery of Port Deposit, MD. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.