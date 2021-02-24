NORTH EAST — Bobby Wayne Slagle, 78 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Greenville, TN, on January 13, 1943, he was the son of the late Albert W. and the late Mildred (Bowlin) Slagle. He was the husband of the late Helen Joyce Slagle who passed April 10, 2016.
Bobby served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
At his retirement, he was the manager of Dublin Market, Dublin, MD. He had also worked at the Elkton Acme.
He was an Elkton High School Alumni and a former member of the Elkton Jaycees. He enjoyed classic cars. Most of all he loved his family and the biggest joy in his life was the time he spent with them. He enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean and Hawaii with his wife and friends.
Survivors include his daughter: Moreen Altemus of Millsboro, DE and three grandchildren: Cooper, Justin and Melanie Altemus; his siblings: Linda Rorex of Elkton, MD, Pat Ritter of Christiansburg, VA and the late Donald Slagle, formerly of Elkton, MD; four nieces: Kim Park of Elkton, MD, Keri Meadows of Bear, DE, Sara Ritter of Christiansburg, VA, Kelley Polansky of Silver Spring, MD; and a nephew: Don Slagle of Elkton, MD. Bobby is also survived by his dear lifelong friend: Mike McAllister of Elkton, MD.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 beginning at 1:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will commence at 2:00 pm.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
