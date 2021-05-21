ELKTON, MD — Bobby Dean Bragg, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. Born in West Virginia on July 26, 1941, he was the son of the late Oakley and Hazel Lilly Bragg.
Mr. Bragg was a retired truck driver. He loved spending time with his family, going on picnics, and attending car shows and cookouts.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Joanne Bragg; children, Sherry Berry (James) and Michael Bragg (Dawn), both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Stephanie Berry and Aaron Bragg; and great grandchildren, Matthew Clore and Jordan Bragg; and siblings, Bernice Copenhaver, Barry Bragg, and Gary Bragg.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bragg was preceded in death by his great grandson, Ryker Bragg; and brother, Billy Bragg.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.