Blanche Marguerite March (Ketterman) "Peggy"

Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Blanche Marguerite “Peggy” March of Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 with her family by her side.
Peggy was born on March 9, 1941 to Russell Sage and Louise Rae (Meadows) Ketterman in York, PA. From a young age she enjoyed arts, crafts, knitting and crocheting. Making things for others gave her the most joy. She used her talents to decorate her home, make clothes and gifts for her family, knitted hats for preemie babies and created various other gifts for the people in her life. You could also find her at the kitchen table coloring & enjoying coffee and conversation with her family.
Peggy is survived by her sister Linda Weber (Don) of Florida; her three sons, R. Alan Freeze (Yvette) of Florida; Clyde Stephenson (Dina) of North Carolina; Robert March (Jennifer) of Baltimore; daughter April Black (Patrick) of Virginia; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Russell Sage Ketterman Sr. and mother Louise Rae Meadows Ketterman, both of North Carolina and her brother Russell Sage Ketterman Jr., also of North Carolina.
At her request, Peggy’s body will be donated to the Maryland Anatomy Board for the advancement of science.
