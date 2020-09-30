CONOWINGO — Billy James Moore, Sr., 66, a resident of Conowingo, MD most of his life, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
He was the husband of Florence Elizabeth Rogers Moore with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
Born in Ansbach, Germany he was the son of the late James Edward and Freda Betty Keuerleber Moore.
Billy was a member of New Life Faith Center, Rising Sun, MD.
He enjoyed carpentry, working with his hands and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Billy was a devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his wife; one son, Billy James Moore, Jr. (Lori) of Gap; three grandchildren, Katelyn Brooks (Phillip), Jasmyne Moore and Dawson Moore; five great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Marlyn Frazier (Larry), Freda Apgar (Dave), Linda Hensel (William) and Rose Marie Marrero (Severino).
Services are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.