ELKTON, MD — Billy Gene Bragg, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. Born in Whitby, WV, on February 27, 1943, he was the son of the late Starr O. and Hazel Lilly Bragg.
Mr. Bragg retired from the General Motors Corporation, Wilmington, DE, as an assembler. He enjoyed country music, old cars, and western movies.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Holmes Bragg; children, Jeannie Sullins (Rob), Perryville, MD, Craig Bragg (Star), Wendy Walker, both of Elkton, MD, Melissa Loveless (John), Chesapeake City, MD, and Shaun Bragg, Elkton, MD; siblings, Bernice (Lou), Bobby (Joanne), Barry (Eileen), and Gary (Bev); 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bragg was preceded in death by his granddaughters, Christina and Kimberly Fisher.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service with interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
