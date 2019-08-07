COCHRANVILLE, PA — Billie Lee Weber, 80 of Cochranville, PA, died suddenly Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Born in North East, MD, on October 10, 1938, she was the daughter of Franklin T. and Pauline (Kline) Moore.
She worked in food service, employed by Del Castle High School before her retirement.
Billie enjoyed Delaware Park, baking, cooking and boating. She is a past state champion in woman's archery for the State of Delaware. Most of all she enjoyed her time spent with her family!
Survived by two sons: Bruce Weber (Kristin) of Cochranville, PA and Robert Weber (Diana) of North East, MD; three sisters: Alice Shores, Linda Atkinson and Betty Rother; three brothers: Franklin T. Moore, Jr., Bobby Moore and George Moore; sister-in-law: Dorothy Weber; grandsons, Robert Weber, Jr. (Jayne) and Colton Weber; granddaughter: Fallon Weber; and great grandsons: Travis Weber and Chase Vasquez.
Predeceased by her husband, Larry J. Weber and a brother Archie L. Moore.
Funeral service, conducted by Frank McFadden, will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Family and friends may call at the funeral home one hour before the service.
Interment will in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD
