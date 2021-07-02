MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Bill Gale Holley passed away peacefully at his home in Myrtle Beach, SC on June 25th.
Born at his Horse Creek home place, near Pax, West Virginia in Fayette County. He was 79 years old.
He was the second son of 6 children born to Tracey Elbert and Gladys Edith Holley in Fayette County West Virginia. He attended Pax High School but received his diploma and further education in Maryland. He retired after 30 years from Chrysler Assembly Plant Newark Delaware as the UAW Safety Rep for local 1183. He served in the Marine Corp, 2nd Marine Division and was onboard ship during the Cuban Missile Crisis and survived two helicopter crashes. Bill loved fishing, flower gardening, old cars and traveled the world. He was a master of all trades.
He was preceded in death by two wives, JoAnn Bower Holley, and Gladys Lamb Holley. Also, two brothers Bobby Dale Holley and Larry Allen Holley and a sister Carol Sue Holley Markham.
He is survived by his two children Sabrina Ann Holley Ginn (Burke) and Jimmy Holley (Connie) both families reside on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Five grandchildren: twins Alysse and Caitlin Ginn, Rachel Ginn Bohanan, Amber Holley Smith and Billy Holley and four great-grandchildren Brent, Colt, Cain, and Benjamin. All loved him dearly and fondly called him Pop-Pop.
Also survived by two sisters Connie Lee Holley Turner (Gary) of Bristol Virginia and Cathy Ann Holley Keaton of Jump Branch West Virginia.
Bill was loved by everyone who knew him and cared for many in his lifetime. He loved his best friends Jimmy and Dee Craig along with his many other friends in his community.
We loved him dearly and he will be missed greatly by family and friends.
