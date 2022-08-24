ELKTON — (Lugrin) Rev. Beverly S. Porteus
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Porteus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
ELKTON — (Lugrin) Rev. Beverly S. Porteus
April 28,1947-August 8, 2022
Beverly S. Porteus (née Lugrin) age 75, moved on to her eternal reward on Monday, August 8, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Beverly was born on April 28, 1947 in Freeport, N.Y. to Arthur and Beatrice Lugrin.
Beverly graduated from college in 1969 and for 20 years she pursued a career in television production, living and working in Manhattan. Nineteen eighty-eight was a pivotal year; on April 9 she married the love of her life, Christopher M. Porteus. In December of that same year, after studying at the General Theological Seminary, Beverly fulfilled her calling and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Paul Moore.
Beverly worked at the Episcopal Church in Kennett Square, PA, Saint Peter's Church in Salisbury, MD, and All Saints Church in Delmar, DE, in the ensuing years. In 1995, she became rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Elkton, MD. Beverly was the first female rector to serve a parish in the Episcopal Diocese of Easton, a distinction which she modestly treasured. Beverly was also the first female clerical president of the standing committee and served on the Diocesan Council. She was a Chaplain for Daughters of the King.
Though Beverly retired in 2011, she still loved being in church and singing. Her classically trained voice was a gift that everyone enjoyed. She loved being with friends, playing scrabble, and fine fare including her friend Mitzie's freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Anyone that knew Beverly, loved Beverly. She had the best laugh, best hugs, and a heart of gold.
Beverly is survived by her step daughters, Emily and Katherine Currier of Burlington, VT, her brothers-in-law, Jonathan and Milton Porteus of Wellfleet, MA, and their families, including many nieces, nephews and a great niece.
Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband, the Rev. Christopher M. Porteus, her parents, Arthur and Beatrice Lugrin, and her brother Jack Lugrin.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 N. Bridge St., Elkton, MD 21921. The burial will be at the Episcopal Chapel of St. James the Fisherman in Wellfleet, MA.
Memorial donations in Beverly's honor may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 North Bridge St., Elkton, MD 21921.
To send online condolences to family please visit www.rtfoard.com
APG Chesapeake
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.