HAGERSTOWN — Beverly Anne Parent, 57, of Hagerstown, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born on July 1, 1966, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Edna Virginia (Kromm) Leyh and the late Leonard Frederick Leyh. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Leyh, and Brother, Karl Leyh. She graduated from Rising Sun High School, class of 1984. Beverly attended Ashworth College where she obtained an Associate's Degree in Paralegal Studies. Beverly was employed by the Washington County District Attorney's Office as a paralegal. She was also a Notary Public. Beverly left a special feeling of warmth with everyone she met. She was loved so much by everyone that was around her. She cherished her time with her family the most. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, she loved all Rock music but the 90's Grunge Rock would always put her dancing feet on, she enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She made over $100,000 selling her quilts and all of it went to charity. She also loved camping at her "do nothing spot" and taking her grandchildren for rides in the golf cart. Beverly supported and was a Maiden for 10 years with her husband of the Iron Order Motorcycle Club, Rizing Sonz Charter of Cecil County. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Jean Guy "Mega" Parent, II Daughter; Sarah Jo Parent, Sons; Jean Guy Parent, III and Scott Lee Parent; Grandchildren; Deborah Joe Parent and Gabriel Parent, Nieces Joy Anderson-Hudgins and Teresa Anderson-Ballard; and many, many more nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2:30 PM at "The Famous Farm" located at 2088 Colora Rd., Colora, MD 21917. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brooke's House, 17670 Technology Blvd. Hagerstown, MD 21740. This is the website link for donations https://brookeshouse.org/donate/.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.