ELKTON — Beverly Ann Reinhart Chapman of Elkton, Md
Passed away on August 21, 2019 at Transitions Nursing Home.
She was born on June 9, 1948 to the late John K. and Sarah (Coulson) Reinhart.
She was a school bus driver, retiring after 35 years.
Beverly is survived by her husband, David Chapman; sons: Thomas Mulligan (Tina) of Elkton, Md, Robert Tome (Rose) of Abingdon, VA, Anthony Tome (Kimberly) of Lacrosse, WI, and Timothy Tome (Nichole) of Niceville, FL.
11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Eleanor Jane Reinhart of Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Reinhart and her favorite Aunt Isabel Stauffer.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Alex and Darlene Chapman, and Gunther and Wanda Pauley, for the additional help and support with their mom through the years.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
