HORNTOWN, VA — Betty Sue Fritz, 75 of Horntown, VA, formerly of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Born in Lewisburg, WV, on July 7, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Arvena (Pritt) Dean.
She was passionate for the Lord, loved Gospel singing, cooking, crocheting, traveling, gardening, camping and riding her golf cart. She became saved at the age of 27 on July 5th, 1975, then became a devoted member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD.
She worked at Friedman's Jewelers in Elkton, MD, House of Bargains and was also a devoted homemaker. She will be remembered as a loving Mom-Mom/Grandma, Aunt and best friend to many and will be missed dearly.
Betty is survived by her children: Charlene Clark (Richard) of Rising Sun, MD, Bobbie Sue Summers (Martin) of Rising Sun, MD and Angela Akins (Allen) of Greenbackville, VA; grandchildren: Andrew Clark, Nathan Clark, Mathew Summers, Megan Summers; and her end-of-life partner and caregiver: Fred Bradley.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Edward Fritz; brothers: Roy Dean, Charles Dean; and sisters: Helen Bolt and Bernice Nickerson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow services in Ebenezer Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
