CHESAPEAKE CITY — Betty Sue Battersby (nee, Vaughan) 84 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Born on February 21, 1937 in Fort Payne, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late John and Elsie (nee, Reeves) Vaughan. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Dekalb County High School before earning her Associate's Degree from Nashville Business College. After college she moved to Newark, Delaware with her family.
Betty worked as an Administrative Assistant for DuPont and The State of Delaware before she retired. She was the devoted wife of 56 years to Charles "Birdie" Battersby. They lived in Chesapeake City, Maryland and raised three children. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden, painting beautiful watercolor portraits, and especially cooking for her family. Betty loved all genres of music from all decades, from Bob Marley to Pitbull. She enjoyed dancing. Betty took ballroom dancing lessons when she was young and was recently learning the Gangnam Style. She loved to travel with her family. Her favorite trip was to San Francisco and hugging the redwood trees. She spent hours talking about politics and enjoyed debating. Betty loved nature, from the beach to the mountains and every river in between. She was an active member of Chesapeake City UMC and attended services at First Presbyterian Church. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband Charles Battersby, Sr.; two daughters: Catherine Battersby and her wife Belinda Cox, Nancy Ciaschini and her husband Robert; son, Charles Battersby and his wife Liz Barkan; brother, Bobby Vaughan and his wife Mary.
The family will receive friends at the R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD on Friday, November 12th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00pm. Internment will take place afterward at Bethel Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 7687in Chesapeake City from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church -351 Biddle Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
