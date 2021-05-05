ELKTON, MD — Betty Mae Lilly, 93, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Born in Elkton on November 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Zebulon and Sarah Ilgenfritz Short.
Mrs. Lilly had worked in the healthcare industry as a caregiver. She faithfully attended United Redeemed Church and loved spending time cooking and baking.
Survivors include her children, Cecil H. Lilly Jr., Wilmington, DE, Sharon L. Jackson, Houston, TX, and Margaret K. Lilly, Newark, DE; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lilly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cecil H. Lilly Sr.; and daughter, Deborah S. Lyall.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
