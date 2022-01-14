CONOWINGO — Betty Lou Walstrum Jones of Conowingo, MD, a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2022 surrounded by her children.
Betty was the daughter of the late William Calvin Walstrum and Mabel Evelyn Fuller Walstrum, born June 18, 1945 in Elkton, MD.
On January 26, 1962 Betty married the love of her life, Charles Francis Jones. Together they built a home and a wonderful life in Conowingo, MD. She and Charlie shared 53 years of marriage at the time of his death.
She was a treasured mother and friend to her children; Charlotte Jones Akers of Port Deposit, MD, Calvin Jones and wife, Debbie, of Colora, MD, Penny Jones Hamilton and husband, Ed, of Elkton, MD, and Tina Jones Pennell and husband, Gerry, of Conowingo, MD.
In addition to her children, Betty is survived by her sisters; Shirley Creswell of Pleasantville, NJ, Linda Rozek of Rising Sun, MD, and Billie Walstrum of Rising Sun, MD. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Samantha Poff, Tyler Pennell, Nichole Hamilton, Jayme Kohlbus, Kayven Kohlbus and Calvin Wyatt Jones; seven great grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Betty worked as a waitress for the Conowingo Diner, Delp's and Parrott's and also sold Avon for many years. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed going as often as she could. She also enjoyed camping and traveling with family. She had served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Charles Francis Jones, Jr. and sisters, Evelyn Dowler, June Blakeley and Ruth Anne Walstrum.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022, 1 PM, at the Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD 21918. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Joshua McCord of the Conowingo Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Harmony Chapel Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
