CONOWINGO, MD — Betty Lee Chadwick, age 76, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Nellie Adkins Gill.
Mrs. Chadwick retired from Herr's, Nottingham, PA, where she worked as a packer, and in janitorial for many years. After retirement, Mrs. Chadwick enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. An avid fan of WWE, she loved cooking, and acquiring rooster related items.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Harry Chadwick; children, Oliver Chadwick (Tammy), Peach Bottom, PA, and Betty Smetana (Gus), Conowingo, MD; grandchildren, Mike Smetana (Victoria), Shawn Smetana, Kevin Smetana, Marcy Newcomb (Johnny), and Nancy Chadwick; great-granddaughter, Stevie Smetana; and her devoted cat, Baby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Harry and Mark Chadwick.
Entombment will take place at 1 PM, Friday, May 6, 2022, at Harford Memorial Gardens, 3839 Aldino Road, Aberdeen, MD 21001.
