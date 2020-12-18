Betty L. Tichnell
ELKTON, MD — Betty L. Tichnell, 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Born in Benbush, WV on July 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Shirley Helmick.
A homemaker, Mrs. Tichnell is survived by her sons, Daniel Tichnell (Judy) and Jeffery Tichnell (Carol); siblings, Doris Miller, Robert “Punkin” Helmick, Sandy “Button” Symons and Patsy Bennett; grandchildren, Denny and his wife, Crystal, and their children, Brison and Abby, Robert and his wife, Aimee, and their children, Bree, Faith and Chase, Jeffery and his wife, Anna, and their children, Joey and Maggie.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tichnell was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Cleaver B. Tichnell who died in 2002.
A graveside service at Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD will be held 1 PM, Monday, December 21, 2020.
