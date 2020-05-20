THE VILLAGES, FL — Betty L. (Reynolds) Christy, 79, loving wife of Dale Christy peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020 at her home in The Villages, FL. She was born in Elkton, MD, on January 17, 1941, daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Reynolds. She is survived by her husband, Dale Christy; five children, Delecia, Debi (Mark), David (Tish), Scott (Michelle), Deana (Jeff); 21 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her 2 sisters, Barbara (Bob) Shallcross of Rising Sun, MD, and Connie Reynolds of Canonsburg, PA. Betty was a graduate of Calvert High School and Goldey Beacom College. She worked as an executive secretary for DuPont, The Mapes Casino and General Motors. She loved music and was a church organist for over fifty years. Betty loved her family and friends, always ready to lend a helping hand. She loved to play piano, golf, travel and shop. She touched the lives of many people throughout her life always leaving a positive and lasting footprint. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com.
